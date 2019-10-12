South Okanagan-West Kootenay Liberal candidate talks infrastructure funding

Connie Denesiuk –
Stronger advocacy for essential water and sewer projects in the Lower Columbia is clearly required. During the course of this campaign, I’ve met with local mayors and have experienced productive conversations regarding the impact of Liberal infrastructure investments in the area, such as the Trail airport upgrade and Rossland water system. The doubling of gas tax grants to municipalities is appreciated and mayors have expressed hope that these will continue.
The municipalities of Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale are not unique in facing infrastructure challenges. Local governments, small and large across Canada are facing this issue due to population growth or decline, changing service standards, and changing climate patterns with their related, severe weather events.
Over a ten-year period as government, Conservatives failed to invest in these essential projects. Since 2015, progress on infrastructure investment has been made but more needs to happen, including the regional sewer treatment plant and Warfield’s water purveyor project. These may be strongly resisted by fervent cost-cutters; however, daily news media show us the adverse impacts on health costs, liveability and economic viability if essential infrastructure needs are not addressed.
The lower Columbia region needs focus and attention on the part of its Member of Parliament. I will represent the region with a strong record of commitment and problem solving experience. Additionally, in contrast to previous MPs, I will have a constituency office in Trail.
