Alzheimer Society thanks people of Trail and West Kootenay

Letter to the Editor from Ruth Cordiner

At the end of the month-long Alzheimer’s Awareness Month campaign “I live with dementia. Let me help you understand,” the Alzheimer Society of B.C. thanks the people of Trail and the rest of the West Kootenay region for the role they have played in challenging the stigma that surrounds dementia.

It is important to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

With more than half a million Canadians currently living with dementia – and the number expected to grow as the population ages – it has never been so important to be open to having a conversation about dementia.

It’s never been so important to change the conversation.

The dementia journey can be incredibly isolating. When we talk openly about the disease and challenge our preconceived notions about it, people living with dementia and caregivers begin to feel like they aren’t alone. They can ask for help. They can prepare themselves for the challenges ahead.

Community members play a key role in helping people living with dementia, their families and caregivers feel like they belong, just by being aware of the disease and actively engaged with learning more about it.

Though Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends with January, the work isn’t finished.

We hope people will remain committed to changing the conversation about dementia throughout year ahead. One way is by registering and fundraising for the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, happening this year on Sunday, May 3.

The event celebrates and remembers the people in our lives who have been affected by dementia and raises funds to help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. change the future of the disease and those affected by it.

Events will take place in 22 communities across the province, and across the country: to find one near you, visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

It’s going to take a movement of people committed to making life better for Canadians affected by dementia. Local volunteers play an invaluable role. By sharing our stories and publishing our letters, local media helps foster a better understanding of dementia’s impact on local families.

Together, we are working towards our goal of a dementia-friendly province.

If your family is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, please call the First Link® Dementia Helpline to learn about the disease or find out about support groups and other services available to residents of Trail and the rest of the West Kootenay region.

Support is also available in Mandarin or Cantonese at 1-833-674-5007 and in Punjabi at 1-833-674-5003. Learn more about us at www.alzheimerbc.org.

Ruth Cordiner

Support and Education Coordinator, West Kootenay region

Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: We need to thank those who work in public education

Just Posted

Reaching Columbia Basin readers through the magic of books

The 9th annual campaign began in October 2019

Alzheimer Society thanks people of Trail and West Kootenay

Letter to the Editor from Ruth Cordiner

West Kootenay-Boundary hospital board elects new chair, begins budget talks

The next board meeting is slated for March 25 in Castlegar

When things are ‘stuck’ and you don’t know what to do

Ron Nutini is a licenced automotive technician in Trail

Trail products headed into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Steve Makway to enter BC Hall with 2002 Kootenay Ice and Travis St. Denis with 2012 Penticton Vees

Canada’s Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Deer freed in Kimberley after antlers get tangled up in Christmas lights

Conservation officers found the animal in distress and safely tranquilized it

The ‘ultimate distraction’: RCMP warn drivers against unsecured pets in vehicles

Cops, ICBC offer tips after pooch killed in Vancouver Island mishap

Most Read