Are we really a superior species?

Letter to the Editor from Brent Laface of Trail

Modern man. We have come so far; and also claim that we are the superior species. But are we?

If something serious was to happen to our planet, would we survive? I don’t think so. We have lost the skills, let alone wouldn’t have the resources to survive.

We have over populated to a point that without our farming and agricultural lands, we would be starved and frozen. Yes this sounds bad. But true.

So I will get to why I am saying all this. Look at what we have accomplished. We can seek out other planets and try to figure out how we can live on them or mine them. But no one seems to want to look after what we already have. A planet that is run by governments and big CEOs of corporations that are constantly taking the resources of our planet that actually belong to all of us.

They are all getting rich off of all of our land.

We don’t even remember when there were no borders and you could lay down your roots wherever you thought it was right for you. Not now. You are told how and where you can reside.

What brought on my tirade? Watching the news.

All the world leaders of the super powers ramping up for another possible nuclear arms race. Build more bombs. There are already enough that would change the course of the world’s future if exercised.

So in this era of trying to teach our kids that bullying is not okay, it seems to be okay if you are wealthy and/or in control of a country. Constantly fighting and threatening each other on how big they are. But let’s not forget that if things go bad, they will be in the protection of their bunkers.

Not going to be of much help if our solar system decides to throw its wrath at us. So instead of spending all this time and money on how tough they are and building more bombs, how about looking after and spending the resources on the people trying to survive just the everyday challenges of poverty and starvation.

And maybe get the super powers to get together and figure out how to prevent something outside of our atmosphere from destroying us. Or are we as superior as we think.

Brent Laface

Trail

