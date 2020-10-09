B.C. hospice workers are vital especially in a pandemic

Letter to the Editor from Gail Potter of Trail

Given current COVID visiting restrictions in medical and care facilities, people across the country and in our community are dying alone.

Locally, hospice volunteers that would normally sit vigil with people at end of life are not allowed to go into our hospital or care homes.

The BC Hospice Palliative Care Association has issued a press release about this to highlight the need for hospice volunteers to be allowed to support people as they die.

You can find out more information at: https://bchpca.org/volunteers-vital-to-the-future-of-hospice-care/.

Gail Potter

Secretary of the Greater Trail Hospice Society

