B.C. hospice workers are vital especially in a pandemic

Letter to the Editor from Gail Potter of Trail

Given current COVID visiting restrictions in medical and care facilities, people across the country and in our community are dying alone.

Locally, hospice volunteers that would normally sit vigil with people at end of life are not allowed to go into our hospital or care homes.

The BC Hospice Palliative Care Association has issued a press release about this to highlight the need for hospice volunteers to be allowed to support people as they die.

You can find out more information at: https://bchpca.org/volunteers-vital-to-the-future-of-hospice-care/.

(Turn to Page 6 to read the full piece.)

Gail Potter

Secretary of the Greater Trail Hospice Society

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
We’re not all in this together when you work in retail
Next story
COVID-19 threat makes getting the flu shot more important than ever

Just Posted

Report presents grim Nelson housing stats

Mayor Dooley calls out neighbouring communities for lack of action on low income housing

B.C. hospice workers part of essential care team – pandemic or not

Message from the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association

Trail RCMP called out twice to reports of a man with a handgun

One report came into the Greater Trail station Wednesday morning, the other later in the afternoon

Northern pikeminnow, a growing concern on Kootenay Lake

Kootenay Lake anglers wonder if growing population of northern pikeminnow deplete kokanee stocks

B.C. hospice workers are vital especially in a pandemic

Letter to the Editor from Gail Potter of Trail

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

Urban wildlife Part IV: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part III.

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Most Read