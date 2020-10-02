Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@trailtimes.ca.

BC Parks more important than ever

Letter to the Editor from Evan Foster

Dear Editor,

This past summer was unlike any other, and getting outside was one of the few things that kept me sane.

Fall has now arrived, but the memory of line-ups to get a spot in our local parks has not yet faded.

As candidates and platforms get announced for next month’s election, I hope that parks and nature will be on the agenda.

It has been a tough few months, but I believe there is reason for hope.

The B.C. government announced a bump in funding that will help BC Parks staff get to work on broken down trails and neglected campgrounds.

But a small funding bump isn’t enough.

To keep our parks open safely, we must commit to adequate funding for the long haul.

BC Parks has been underfunded for decades.

They need a significant, long term increase so that people like me, who have found solace in parks, can continue to get outside in years to come.

BC’s parks offer something for everyone.

Healthy parks support people’s wellbeing, offer adventure and protect important ecosystems.

I’m hopeful that we are on the right track.

When we reinvest in B.C.’s parks, we build resilient communities across the province.

Sincerely,

Evan Foster

Chilliwack

Letter to the Editor

Most Read