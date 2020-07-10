Learn more about this year’s contest and enter today at spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus. (Photo by ShareGrid on Unsplash)

BC SPCA Photography Contest is on

Wildlife in Focus raised almost $17,000 for the animal advocacy organization in 2019

The BC SPCA invites the public to participate in its 12th annual Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest.

Amateur photographers 14 years and older can submit their awe-inspiring images of hummingbirds, bears, bees, seals and other amazing creatures until July 31.

Wildlife-In-Focus is a celebration of the incredible diversity of wild animals who live in B.C.

Every year we receive amazing entries featuring colourful waxwings, coyotes playing in the snow, majestic bears foraging with their cubs and other incredible wildlife images.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats.

Those who don’t enter photos in the contest can still participate by donating to vote for the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice winner will also be awarded a prize, and photographers who donate $20 or more to enter a photo before July 7 will gain 10 bonus votes to help their photo rise to the top.

Previous contest entries have been featured in the BC SPCA’s AnimalSense and Bark! Magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites, and social media.

The top 12 photos, and the judge’s picks, will also be featured in a pack of greeting cards, which will be available for sale after the contest ends at shop.spca.bc.ca.

Every pack of cards sold and photo entry donations goes to support the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC), which cares for more than 3,000 orphaned and injured wildlife every year.

In 2019, Wildlife-In-Focus raised $16,852 for food, veterinary care, blankets and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at Wild ARC.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally.

“Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

Learn more about this year’s contest and enter today at spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus.

Erin Ryan, BC SPCA

