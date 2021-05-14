Broken elevator should have been fixed a long time ago

The elevator has been broken in Waneta Manor, a three-story building with a basement level for parking, since Feb. 18. Photo: Trail Times

I learned yesterday (May 6) that there is an unpleasant situation at the Waneta Manor apartment building located on Laburnum Drive in Trail.

Apparently, the elevator in the building has not functioned since February 18, 2021.

There are a number of mobility-challenged seniors living in the building, and those living above the first floor have not been able to get out of the building since then. It is my understanding that they have not been able to get their vaccinations against COVID-19 and others are having to bring whatever they need to them.

To my way of thinking this is deplorable, and should have been corrected long ago.

The absentee owner has not responded to attempts by the tenants to find out what the plan going forward might be regarding the elevator and the management company has told these tenants that if they don’t like the situation they can move out.

Where would they move to?

There is no accommodation available in the Trail area.

Respectfully,

Kathryn Oliphant

Trail

Letter to the Editor