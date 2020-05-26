(The BC Crime Stoppers tip line is 1.800.222.8477)

COVID-19 offers unique opportunity to make communities safer

Letter to the Editor from Crime Stoppers/Bolo Program

For the last two months, Canadians have shown incredible determination to keep our communities safe.

Canadians have unquestionably understood that public health is a shared responsibility.

As life gradually returns to normal, we urge Canadians to renew their participation in public safety. The COVID-19 crisis offers a unique opportunity to make our communities even safer.

Every year, thousands of Canadians are victims of violent crime, such as murders and sexual assaults.

In 2018 alone, 651 Canadians were murdered.

While the majority of violent crimes result in arrests by our police services, thousands of warrants for violent suspects remain outstanding across the country. Dangerous fugitives pose a threat to our communities, and they must face justice.

Since 2018, the Bolo Program (Bolo stands for “be on the lookout”) and its Crime Stoppers and law enforcement partners have deployed unprecedented efforts to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for dangerous fugitives.

Millions of Canadians have been reached, hundreds of tips have been gathered, and arrests made.

The Bolo Program has even offered rewards of up to $100,000 for any information leading to the arrest of some fugitives.

But many of Canada’s most wanted fugitives remain at large. And the COVID-19 crisis has not spared them.

Standing in line and facing security checks to enter stores makes fugitives very uncomfortable, even if wearing a mask. Criminal activity, such as drug dealing, has been seriously disrupted, leaving them with very few options to sustain themselves.

And frequently changing locations to evade justice is no longer sustainable, making them even more nervous.

In short, their already rather complicated lives have become more so.

Together, we stand a better chance of locating them.

To fugitives, we want to say: Everyone is on the lookout for you, so just do the right thing.

Call a lawyer and turn yourself in.

To those harboring fugitives: There’s only one right thing to do, for you, the fugitive and your community. The next time you are alone and in a safe place, call the police or Crime Stoppers.

To victims of violent crime and their families: We stand with you and will stay the course to keep our communities safe and bring you closure.

To our law enforcement officers: We all recognize the opportunity for fugitive investigations the current crisis offers. Investigative actions that did not bring results two months ago may be highly conclusive now.

The Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers are here to help you seize these opportunities.

To our fellow Canadians: There are no bad tips. If you think you know something about the whereabouts of a fugitive, call the police, or Crime Stoppers if you want to remain anonymous.

Let us all be on the lookout together for Canada’s most wanted, now more than ever, to bring our police officers more tips, to bring victims the closure they and their families deserve, and to keep our communities safe.

And if you are wondering how to be on the lookout with more and more people wearing face masks, go to boloprogram.org to find out.

Linda Annis, Executive Director, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Max Langlois, Director, Bolo Program

Sean Sportun, Chair, Toronto Crime Stoppers

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Join Canadians in a virtual walk for Alzheimer’s

Just Posted

Pandemic poses perfect time for makeover of historic Trail landmark

The Colombo Lodge has had many updates to the exterior and interior since it first opened in 1927

COVID-19 offers unique opportunity to make communities safer

Letter to the Editor from Crime Stoppers/Bolo Program

Rossland Beer Company outlines its expansion plans

New seating area for live bands and washroom some of new ammenities with expansion

Pandemic will bring long-lasting changes to Canada

Column by Richard Cannings, South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP

Daisy campaign raises $16,520 for cancer care in Trail

Money given to health foundation for end-0f-life care at KBRH

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

Ken Monkhouse, ‘Monkey’ on Highway Thru Hell TV show, passes away

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

Most Read