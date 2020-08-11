East Trail road an accident waiting to happen

Letter to the Editor from Leslie Gilbert of Trail

Dear Editor,

I am writing to propose the city put some speed bumps along Columbia Avenue between the Trail Legion and the bottom of the hill up to Glenmerry.

Or, at least have the cops do a radar check along the section occasionally.

Some people seem to think a straight stretch of road is an invitation to put the pedal to the metal and some actually pass others despite the double solid lines.

I’d assume the city has posted the speed limit at 50 km per hour for a reason.

There are residences along the road, and as a resident and an ex-firefighter, I have seen enough scattered body parts and don’t wish to see any more … ever.

Regards,

Leslie Gilbert, Trail

