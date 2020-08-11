If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@trailtimes.ca. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

East Trail road an accident waiting to happen

Letter to the Editor from Leslie Gilbert of Trail

Dear Editor,

I am writing to propose the city put some speed bumps along Columbia Avenue between the Trail Legion and the bottom of the hill up to Glenmerry.

Or, at least have the cops do a radar check along the section occasionally.

Some people seem to think a straight stretch of road is an invitation to put the pedal to the metal and some actually pass others despite the double solid lines.

I’d assume the city has posted the speed limit at 50 km per hour for a reason.

There are residences along the road, and as a resident and an ex-firefighter, I have seen enough scattered body parts and don’t wish to see any more … ever.

Regards,

Leslie Gilbert, Trail

City of TrailLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cancelling ‘Not an Option’ for Kidney March 2020

Just Posted

No charges yet in death of B.C. officer Allan Young

Police and Crown say the investigation is still underway

GoFundMe looks to restore Greenwood’s Tunnel of Flags

After 20 years of neglect, a crowdfunding campaign hopes to return the heritage site to former glory.

East Trail road an accident waiting to happen

Letter to the Editor from Leslie Gilbert of Trail

No clear option to help more Rosslanders access recreation facilities in Trail: Report

Rossland residents have had to pay double the cost to use the facilities in recent years

Nelson’s American sister city faces COVID-19 culture war

In Sandpoint, Idaho, wearing a mask is about Black Lives Matter, gun rights, and COVID-19

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help B.C. boy with rare disease

‘We are very thankful to everybody,’ Aryan Deol’s father says

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-won right to chinook and coho

Lost dog reunited with family 3 months after going missing on remote B.C. trail

‘The poor thing was skin and bones,’ says one of its Vancouver Island rescuers

B.C. marine ecologist wants Canada to sink its teeth into shark protection

Gulf Islands scientist says top predator under shocking threat from human behaviour

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Most Read