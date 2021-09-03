Peer reviewed published articles on climate science would help argument, writes Scott Leyland. Photo: Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash

Peer reviewed published articles on climate science would help argument, writes Scott Leyland. Photo: Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash

IPCC authors are peer reviewed scientists, are you?

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

Dear Editor,

If Dr. Watson could please enumerate his peer reviewed published articles on climate science, it would help with his argument.

(Thorpe Watson letter “CO2 falsely accused, once again, by another UN/IPCC report” published in the Trail Times on Aug. 26)

My understanding is that the IPCC scientists/authors (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) are peer reviewed climate scientists.

Surely your PhD minded data/analysis could stand up to some scientific journal review scrutiny, Dr. Watson.

Sincerely,

Scott Leyland

Rossland

Climate changeLetter to the Editor

Previous story
Trail senior grateful for helpful community

Just Posted

“The fight for B.C.’s forests is often pitted as a battle between resource workers and environmentalists,” Eddie Petryshen writes. “Meanwhile, the policy failures and corporate agendas responsible for the current state of B.C.’s forests rarely make the headlines.” Photo: Ron Otsu on Unsplash
B.C.’s policy failures force citizens to put their bodies on the line for old growth

A cartoon published on The Gazette’s editorial page circa April 1985 pokes fun at what had been a very contentious issue in city politics. Clipping courtesy of Barry Brandow, Sr.
Bighorn sheep die-off prompts look at Grand Forks’ history

A student drops a filled out ballot into an Elections Canada box in Whitehorse on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Peer reviewed published articles on climate science would help argument, writes Scott Leyland. Photo: Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash
IPCC authors are peer reviewed scientists, are you?