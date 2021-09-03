IPCC authors are peer reviewed scientists, are you?

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

Peer reviewed published articles on climate science would help argument, writes Scott Leyland. Photo: Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash

Dear Editor,

If Dr. Watson could please enumerate his peer reviewed published articles on climate science, it would help with his argument.

(Thorpe Watson letter “CO2 falsely accused, once again, by another UN/IPCC report” published in the Trail Times on Aug. 26)

My understanding is that the IPCC scientists/authors (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) are peer reviewed climate scientists.

Surely your PhD minded data/analysis could stand up to some scientific journal review scrutiny, Dr. Watson.

Sincerely,

Scott Leyland

Rossland

Climate changeLetter to the Editor