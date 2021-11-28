Leave plant food alone

Letter to the Editor from Warren Watson

Through photosynthesis, plants use CO2 from the atmosphere, water from the ground, and energy from the sun to create sugars used for growth and fuel. Photo: Nagy Arnold/Unsplash

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is plant food.

There is no alternative for plants.

Without CO2, photosynthesis stops.

However, life will end on this planet long before CO2 disappears.

If CO2 drops to 150 ppm (parts per million), the Earth is lifeless.

Not so long ago, atmospheric CO2 was decreasing.

The Earth was dying.

Please do not be afraid.

Unlike democratic socialists and Marxists, I am not using scare tactics so that you willingly accept authoritarian rule.

CO2 is currently increasing naturally with a minor contribution from human activities, but the atmosphere is still CO2 starved.

The atmosphere is currently around 416 ppm.

A person’s breath is about 40,000 ppm.

The Earth has been greening significantly because of the availability of cheap energy which results in fewer trees being chopped down for fuel.

If CO2 could get to the same level as in greenhouses with CO2 generators (approximately 1,000 to 1,500 ppm), the Earth would green even more.

A higher CO2 concentration in the air means more vegetation in arid areas.

It also means better food production.

A hotter Earth also means a longer growing season.

Do not worry about your beachfront ocean estate as the water level does not change when floating ice melts.

People in Canada won the birth lottery.

We should not throw it away because we listen to people who are afraid of plant food.

The best thing we can do for the world is to stay prosperous and produce cheap energy like fossil fuels and nuclear.

If we follow misguided people, we will get what we deserve for doing so; that is socialism, expensive unreliable power, poverty, and no birds (thanks to wind and solar farms).

The environment really suffers when humans are more concerned with being fed and surviving.

Cheap energy gives people the power to do what they want with their lives and not be at the mercy of evil billionaires and bureaucrats.

Warren Watson,

Warfield

Greenhouse Gas EmissionsLetter to the Editor