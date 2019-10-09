Black Press file image

Letter: Sign vandalism an act of ignorance

Letter to the Editor from Doug Swanson of Fruitvale

My two old hunting buddies fought in the Second World War so I could put up political signs.

A simple act.

Cutting them down is an act of ignorance. A lack of understanding the world we are in.

Doug Swanson

Fruitvale

Previous: Reports of election sign vandalism in Greater Trail

Just Posted

Police searching for missing Rossland man

The man was driving a 2006 white GMC Sierra crew cab with BC license plate EA0062.

Election candidates talk to The Times

Replies will be published unedited in upcoming issues of the Trail Times

First Nations, community leaders gather for B.C. legacy unveiling

Beaver Creek Legacy Arbour is located in the provincial park just outside of Trail

Reports of election sign vandalism in Greater Trail

Elections Canada has no jurisdiction to deal with sign vandalism

Slocan Valley fibre optic line progressing through permitting

But the completion date has been pushed back by about a year

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read