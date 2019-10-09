Letter: Sign vandalism an act of ignorance

My two old hunting buddies fought in the Second World War so I could put up political signs.
A simple act.
Cutting them down is an act of ignorance. A lack of understanding the world we are in.
Doug Swanson
Fruitvale
Letter to the Editor from Doug Swanson of Fruitvale
The man was driving a 2006 white GMC Sierra crew cab with BC license plate EA0062.
Elections Canada has no jurisdiction to deal with sign vandalism
