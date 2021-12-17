Looking for a West Kootenay climate discussion resource?

Letter to the Editor from Ron Robinson of Nelson

“If you would like to organize a small discussion group, CCL can help you get started,” Robinson writes.Photo: Unsplash

Locally developed Climate Crisis and Us: Creating a Better Future is an 18-page resource guide for self- facilitated climate discussion groups.

Started in 2015 by the local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) in collaboration with the Nelson United Church and West Kootenay EcoSociety, it has been used with many groups since then.

The updated edition is freely available to the public by contacting the Nelson-West Kootenay chapter of CCL ccl.westkootenay@gmail.com.

If you would like to organize a small discussion group, CCL can help you get started.

Talking about Climate Change is the first step to doing something pro-active.

Ron Robinson,

Nelson

Climate changeLetter to the Editor