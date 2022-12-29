There will not be an organized polar plunge on Jan. 1 at Gyro Park in Trail this year. The 44 Engineer Squadron is hoping to bring back the event in 2024. Photo: Trail Times

No polar plunge on Jan. 1 in Trail

Letter from Shane Batch

Hello everyone, I hope you are all staying safe and healthy.

It is at this time of year where I would start making arrangements for our annual polar bear swim.

44 Engineer Squadron has resumed a high tempo of activities over the last year, including support for operations overseas.

Unfortunately this has limited our ability to provide resources to this event this year.

We are hopeful that we will be able to resume this great event next year.

Thank you all for your understanding and have a safe and happy holiday season.

Thank you for your continued support of our event and I hope that next year has a different result.

S.R.C. (Shane) Batch, CD

Master Warrant Officer

Squadron Sergeant Major

44 Engineer Squadron / 39 Combat Engineer Regiment

