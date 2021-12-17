Okanagan Military Tattoo returns this summer

Phone 250.549.2123 or toll free 1.866.311.1011 or go online to ticketseller.ca.

The Tattoo will feature 400+ performers including First Nations, massed pipes and drums, precision drills, highland and ethnic dancers and more. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Derek Hall

Imagine if Hollywood decided to create an old fashioned epic motion picture with a patriotic theme and you had a chance to see it performed live.

A huge cast, stunning costumes, intricate choreography, a dramatic musical soundtrack, moments of sheer spectacle, stirring pride and patriotism, something to make you laugh, something to make you cry, all in an amazing show that flies by way too fast.

That’s the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The term Tattoo evolved from a European tradition dating back to the 17th century when Low Country innkeepers would cry “doe den tap toe” Turn off the taps! as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signaled a return to quarters.

Today the word Tattoo refers to a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands.

Each Tattoo is influenced by the culture and traditions of the country they represent.

Fans of the massed spectacles of music might flock to the world’s great Tattoos: the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland, the Basil Tattoo in Switzerland and the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Halifax.

But the greatest Tattoo in Western Canada is the Okanagan Military Tattoo in Vernon.

Following a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the seventh annual Okanagan Military Tattoo — Vernon’s largest annual indoor event — will take place on Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. in the air conditioned comfort of Kal Tire Place.

The Tattoo will feature over 400 performers including First Nations, massed pipes and drums, precision drills, highland and ethnic dancers and more.

Headliners this year are expected to include the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Regimental Band of the Canadian Scottish Regiment from Victoria. The Calgary Police Service Pipe Band is also planning to attend.

Tickets to the Okanagan Military Tattoo are on sale now at the TicketSeller Box Office in Vernon.

Phone 250.549.2123 or toll free 1.866.311.1011 or go online to ticketseller.ca.

Special pricing is available for seniors, veterans and groups of 10 or more. One youth (18 and under) ticket is free with the purchase of an adult or senior ticket.

For more info, call Derek Hall 250.549.2123 or email: derek_a_hall47@hotmail.ca.

