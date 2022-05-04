Letter to the Editor from Don Birkenes of Trail

The past year has been mired with third-party investigations involving the conduct of city council members — costing Trail taxpayers $420,000+ to date. “After you boil this pot of venison stew, you realize this is one expensive meal for the town,” writes Don Birkenes, of Trail. Photo: Frank Zhang on Unsplash

I would like to think Sandy was being a knight in shining armour, defending the reputation of the “damsel in distress,” namely our current mayor Lisa Pasin.

And the queen’s court had hostilities toward how our noble knight Sir Robert the Good was being defamed by Sir Sandy the Experienced.

After you boil this pot of venison stew, you realize this is one expensive meal for the town.

If you’re angry at my stupid, ill-informed letter with its mixed metaphors, realize that sometimes the overworked, underpaid, stressed out people can forget we are not in the provincial legislature.

The place where the political elite can try and get the last, best word.

I think better informed letters will be coming down the chute.

Until then, the people of Trail deserve what they choose in the fall.

Good luck.

Bon chance.

Don Birkenes,

Trail

