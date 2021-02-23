Rave to Fruitvale cafe for going above and beyond

Letter to the Editor from Mike Breezy of Trail

I’ve never really had the need to do a rant or rave, but huge rave to Ruala Cafe in Fruitvale.

A few nights ago I ordered some food after work and couldn’t get there before closing time (the owner said she would be willing to stay open a little later for me) so I totally took that offer.

Lucky for me I took a wrong turn being late as it is.

I was trying to find the place and took a wrong turn down this very icy hill.

I tried literally seven to 10 times trying to get up this thing in forward and reverse and I couldn’t, never been so stuck in my life.

I called them and told them I didn’t know what I was going to do. (Thinking I was going to have to call BCAA.)

She called back and had some great news saying she was going to get her son to bring a strap and get me out of there!

Long story short, he came to my exact location with this strap, and with his strap and the help of these awesome neighbours I got pulled up this sketchy driveway in reverse and finally made it out!

After all this we met up at the closed restaurant and I went inside to be greeted with a smile with who I think was their family.

There was like seven people who made me feel like I was coming home for family dinner.

She gave me free extra homemade baked goods on top of all this and was so friendly, kind, and caring.

I tipped well, thanked them so much, and went on my way!

Nevertheless the kindness and hospitality was incredible, and the food was literally all homemade and done amazingly.

You can tell care was put into what they made me, and the portioning was great!

Seriously the best food out I have had in a very very long time, and the best customer service I have had in my life.

Above and beyond and absolutely incredible.

I highly recommend the Ruala Cafe and will 100 per cent be back many times.

Thank you Laura Stado, and your son, and the neighbor for helping me out!

Mike Breezy

Trail

