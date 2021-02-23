Rave to Fruitvale cafe for going above and beyond

Letter to the Editor from Mike Breezy of Trail

Letter to the editor

I’ve never really had the need to do a rant or rave, but huge rave to Ruala Cafe in Fruitvale.

A few nights ago I ordered some food after work and couldn’t get there before closing time (the owner said she would be willing to stay open a little later for me) so I totally took that offer.

Lucky for me I took a wrong turn being late as it is.

I was trying to find the place and took a wrong turn down this very icy hill.

I tried literally seven to 10 times trying to get up this thing in forward and reverse and I couldn’t, never been so stuck in my life.

I called them and told them I didn’t know what I was going to do. (Thinking I was going to have to call BCAA.)

She called back and had some great news saying she was going to get her son to bring a strap and get me out of there!

Long story short, he came to my exact location with this strap, and with his strap and the help of these awesome neighbours I got pulled up this sketchy driveway in reverse and finally made it out!

After all this we met up at the closed restaurant and I went inside to be greeted with a smile with who I think was their family.

There was like seven people who made me feel like I was coming home for family dinner.

She gave me free extra homemade baked goods on top of all this and was so friendly, kind, and caring.

I tipped well, thanked them so much, and went on my way!

Nevertheless the kindness and hospitality was incredible, and the food was literally all homemade and done amazingly.

You can tell care was put into what they made me, and the portioning was great!

Seriously the best food out I have had in a very very long time, and the best customer service I have had in my life.

Above and beyond and absolutely incredible.

I highly recommend the Ruala Cafe and will 100 per cent be back many times.

Thank you Laura Stado, and your son, and the neighbor for helping me out!

Mike Breezy

Trail

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay man calls for unity

Just Posted

A woman, 79, was hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google map
Update: Police confirm senior woman hit by public transit bus in Fruitvale

The incident is under investigation by the RCMP

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement. Visit DriveSmartBC.ca to comment or learn more.
DrivesmartBC: Lack of mufflers

Why don’t the police do anything about noisy exhaust systems?

Rossland neighborhoods embrace the FireSmart program. Photo: Don Mortimer
Fire mitigation programs upgrade plans for Rossland

The CWPP is a toolbox that can be used to review and assess areas of high fire risk

Letter to the editor
Rave to Fruitvale cafe for going above and beyond

Letter to the Editor from Mike Breezy of Trail

Shawn Melenka braved one of the coldest days of the year in Trail, Friday, Feb. 12, to take a walkabout the city and region where she captured some spectacular icy scenes, including this image in Tadanac of a bike completely frozen over. “It’s gorgeous out there, brisk but gorgeous,” Shawn said. “We live in an amazing place.” Photos: Shawn Melenka
Cold wave ices over the Silver City

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.a

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

Most Read