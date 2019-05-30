Something important missing from Trail Sk8Park

Letter to the Editor from Tom Milne of Warfield

The City of Trail has built a great skate board park but it it lacks one important part – there is no washroom at the park.

People are going down behind to bushes to do their business. They can be seen by people who live on Columbia Ave. and from Teck. It is not just the male skaters but, also the females.

You spent a lot of money for a great facility but, you forgot sanitation.

I know there is a washroom over at Gyro Park but, little children almost always wait too long.

Please do something to correct this problem.

Tom Milne

Warfield