Thank you from family of skier rescued in Rossland

Letter to the Editor: Forever thankful and grateful to all and Happy New Year

We are the family of Mark Gayowski who got lost on December 30, 2019 near Red Resort ski area. We are compelled and feel the need to share our deepest thoughts and gratitude regarding Mark’s rescue efforts provided by all the people involved searching for him.

The 9-1-1 call led to the RCMP who activated the Search and Rescue team from the area who are considered our local “volunteer” group. Firstly we would like to share these people may be called volunteers however, we feel these woman and men are highly trained skilled professionals.

These individuals jumped into action on a dark and snowy night with a well coordinated plan and system that was absolutely amazing. It can not be overstated how fortunate we feel to have such a dedicated service in most of our communities. As the search for Mark continued, more SARS members from other areas felt compelled to help. We were told a total of 97 members gave up their holiday time to face adverse and dangerous conditions to find Mark. We are all thankful and proud to have such dedicated individuals among us.

We also want to recognize and thank Red Resort, their management and staff for providing not only food for the search teams, but snowmobiles for access, lift passes and staff for the search effort. The RCMP who kept our family informed throughout with search advancements and last but not least our friends and community. The amount of support from all praying and sending positive energy brings us to tears.

We want to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to all. Mark was found alive and well 48 hours after getting lost on January 1, 2020.

Forever thankful and grateful to all and Happy New Year,

Mark, Raymond, Cindy, Ayla, Dave and Chad

