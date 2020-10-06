The Great Canadian Hike begins

Message from the leaders of the Trail Canada Trail (The Great Trail)

Physically distant, socially connected challenge along The Great Trail of Canada invites all Canadians to enjoy the outdoors safely from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

Trans Canada Trail (TCT) is pleased to announce the launch of a new national challenge – the Great Canadian Hike!

Previous: Columbia River Skywalk

Previous: Trail on track to be part of the Trans Canada Trail

Promising physically distant fun, the Great Canadian Hike invites everyone to experience Canada like never before and embrace the wide-ranging benefits of trails by registering to hike sections of The Great Trail of Canada’s 27,000 kilometres over the course of 31 days.

From easy strolls to epic adventures along signature trails, this national event will provide participants the opportunity to hike, walk, jog, cycle, paddle, and experience our communities and our country via The Great Trail.

Throughout October, the traditional time of Thanksgiving, the Great Canadian Hike provides us with the opportunity to be “socially together and physically distant” in these difficult times, while celebrating all that unites us.

The Great Canadian Hike has been carefully planned in compliance with public health directives.

We have taken great care to prioritize safety, as articulated by the national guidelines on safe trail use that TCT issued to governmental and trail partners across Canada earlier this year.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, we strongly encourage everyone using trails in our network to keep a distance of at least two metres from others, in accordance with public health guidelines.

Joining the Great Canadian Hike is easy! Simply visit the website and: find your hike; find a Trail section close to you, choose a date, a start time and commit to hike (or walk, jog, cycle or paddle) a number of kilometres.

Once you’ve selected one or more trails, register for free and set your personal goal for kilometres to cover on each hike.

Share your challenge with members of your household by adding them as team members.

Don’t forget to share photos and videos of your adventure on social media by using the hashtag #GreatCanadianHike.

When you share your hike on social media, you could have a chance of winning some amazing prizes!

We are thrilled to launch the Great Canadian Hike as an opportunity for Canadians to access the beauty and wonder of The Great Trail, to enjoy the opportunity to gather safely outdoors, and as a collective challenge to experience the 27,000 kilometres of the Trail during the month of October in a physically distant, socially together way.

Regardless of your level of experience or your age, you can find a section of the Trail where you can safely and socially connect while remaining physically distant.

We are delighted with the response from people across Canada so far.

As of Friday, we had received over 400 registrations for hikes across Canada, which highlights the appetite for safe and responsible outdoor activities like this.

And, with 80 per cent of Canadians living less than 30 minutes from a section of The Great Trail, there are numerous opportunities to find incredible natural beauty and access fascinating heritage sites close to your home.

Eleanor McMahon, president and CEO of Trans Canada Trail.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor