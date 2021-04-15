There are many alternatives to deal with dandelions other than poison

I was very concerned about the plight of the bees.
(Re: “Stop using toxic chemicals … implores Trail beekeeping family,” Trail Times, April 6)
Read story here: Bees
It is very disheartening to lose a “crop.”
I have been very careful to not use any poisons while gardening.
I used to dig out dandelions.
But several years ago, I decided to use the dandelions and infused the blossoms in oil to make soap, and made salads from the leaves.
The problem I now have is a lack of the dandelions.
There are many ways to use alternatives to poisons.
Patricia Rasku
Rossland