The December sock drive organized by the South-Okanagan West Kootenay Green Party EDA brought in hundreds of warm socks for the needy.

The December sock drive organized by the South-Okanagan West Kootenay Green Party EDA brought in hundreds of warm socks for the needy.

West Kooteany sock drive a success

Letter from West Kootenay EDA for the Green Party of Canada

The West Kootenay EDA (Electoral District Association) for the Green Party of Canada partnered with local organizations to collect new socks to be distributed to people in need this past December.

Approximately 250 pairs of socks were collected in Trail, Rossland, and Penticton last month and distributed to people in need through local organizations including La Niña Shelter and Keep off the Cold Penticton.

Big thanks goes out to Better Life Fitness (Rossland), Gerick Sports (Trail), and Jak’s and Localmotive (Penticton) for collecting the donated socks.

The South Okanagan-West Kootenay EDA is planning a toque and gloves drive for February, so start knitting!

For more information, contact the following local volunteers: Kootenays, Tara Howse, tara.howse@greenparty.ca; Okanagan, Sharon Wieder, sharon.wieder@greenparty.ca.

Sharon Wieder,

Okanagan

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
Letter: Reopen fitness facilities
Next story
‘Adopt a Senior Trail and Area’ sends a big thank you to community

Just Posted

In total, 142 seniors at Rose Wood Village, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge, and other local seniors, received personalized Christmas gifts.
‘Adopt a Senior Trail and Area’ sends a big thank you to community

Black Press media file photo
B.C. First Nation declares state of emergency after barge crashes into water line

The RDCK is investing in an inventory to help locals find regional food suppliers, which can be accessed in case of emergency. Photo: Mike Thomas
Inventory in West Kootenay to bolster food security plans

The December sock drive organized by the South-Okanagan West Kootenay Green Party EDA brought in hundreds of warm socks for the needy.
West Kooteany sock drive a success