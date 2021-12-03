Secrets and lives with Justin Kandola

– Words and photographs by Lia Crowe

I meet Justin at DK Modern Furniture to sit down and chat life and style, but first we move around the store as Justin shows me his favourite pieces. As we both lounge around on beautiful chairs and luxurious sectionals, I start by asking Justin how he came to work in the furniture industry.

“My family’s business is City Furniture, so growing up our house was above the furniture store. So furniture has literally been a part of my life from the very start.”

With so much history behind him, what life lessons has he learned over the years?

He says, “Everyone has their own perspective of what defines success. Find what yours is and do whatever it takes to achieve it.”

And what has led to Justin’s success?

“I don’t drink coffee, so to start my day I go to the gym early. It’s good for the body and mind.”

Outside of work, Justin is passionate about sports, and says, “Being outdoors and [taking part in] competition are good for the soul.”

When it comes to style, Justin find that it’s subjective: “I don’t think you can classify a specific article of clothing or colour-coordination as good style. To me, it’s the uniqueness of how someone puts everything together—and not necessarily in a ‘traditional’ way—that I tend to appreciate.”

Clothes/Grooming

Favourite denim, brand and cut: H&M skinny.

Current go-to clothing item: Crisp white T-shirt.

Currently coveting: Tom Ford suit.

Favourite pair of shoes: Air Jordan 1 Sneakers.

Best new purchase: Zara bomber jacket.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Bracelets/beads.

Favourite work tool: Pen.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban.

Scent: 1 Million by Paco Rabanne.

Necessary indulgence: Watches.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Zara.

Favourite musician: Drake.

Era of time that inspires your style: 21st century.

Favourite local restaurant: Central Kitchen + Bar.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Gin and tonic.

Album on current rotation: Expensive Pain by Meek Mill.

Last great read: Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable by Seth Godin.

Book currently reading: Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine by Ryan Serhant.

Favourite city to visit: Las Vegas.

Favourite hotel: MGM Grand.

Favourite app: Instagram.

Favourite place in the whole world: Barcelona.

