Texture rich

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe
Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!
Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).
Coat ($395) by Velvet from Tulipe Noire; pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique; vest ($50) by Philip Lim; bracelets and scarf (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Cardigan jacket ($190) by Pink Martini, V-neck sweater ($295) by HARRISWILSON and belt ($105) by BRAVE, all from Tulipe Noire.
Gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout; multi-coloured sweater ($395) by Cinque and plaid pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique.
Sweater ($310) by des petits hauts, coat ($450) by Circolo 1901 and dress ($239) by Part Two, all from Bagheera Boutique; belt and earrings (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Makeup and hair: Jen Clark
Model: Theana Jordann
Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou
Photographed on location at Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. A huge thank you to the team at Royal Roads for hosting our team for the day.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Just Posted
City gives the green-light for a new downtown Trail mural
Trail and District Arts Council alongside VISAC will oversee the project
Employee Benefits: Determining what is taxable, and what is not
Ron Clarke has his MBA and owns a business in Trail
Celebrating 50 years with the Rotary Club of Trail
Peter Morgenthaler has been a Trail Rotarian since 1970
Trail cafe recognized for long standing support of military service program
OSISS provides peer support services to serving and retired military personnel
VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths
Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine
One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region
First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms
Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey
‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies
Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane
Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee
Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal
Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it
INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019
The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island
Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta
Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon
Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards
Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year
Most Read
-
Trail cafe recognized for long standing support of military service program
OSISS provides peer support services to serving and retired military personnel
-
Castlegar FedEx facility scheduled for fall opening
FedEx ground distribution centre coming to Castlegar.
-
Celebrating 50 years with the Rotary Club of Trail
Peter Morgenthaler has been a Trail Rotarian since 1970
-
‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew
Headstones at Enderby’s Cliffside Cemetery mistakenly driven over by excavation crew
-
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region
First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms
-
Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal
Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it
-
Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast
“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”