Last chance to catch Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies ‘The Big BOOM Theory’

It’s been a busy summer for the 2019 cast of the Gold Fever Follies, as in addition to their two-shows-a-day performances at the Rossland Miners Hall, they have taken a version of the show to various Care Facilities in the area, including Poplar Ridge Pavilion, Columbia View Lodge, Rose Wood Care Village, and Castleview Care Facility.

They also paid a visit to the Trail Library’s Summer Reading program, where they taught the youth how to sing one of the Follies theme songs, which the youth were then able to sing for their parents. The cast also took part in the Summer Reading program’s awards ceremony that morning.

The Gold Fever Follies will be winding up their 82-show run of this summer’s show “The Big BOOM Theory” this Saturday, Aug. 24.

The musical, which includes some very energetic cancan numbers and Lou Gagnon’s flying steamshovel actually taking flight, is performed twice daily at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.