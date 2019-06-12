B.C. cherry season ready to blossom

Despite rumors of weather-stunted cherries, farmers from around B.C. say 2019 is shaping up to be another great summer harvest.
BC Fruit Grower’s Association president Pinder Dhaliwal confirms the province will “have some nice, crunchy cherries this year.”
The BCFGA president said that barring any serious rainfall, cherry-pickers can look forward to sprouting-time within the next 10 days or so, depending on the area and the farm.
“We’ve had showers, but nothing to harm the cherries,” said Dhaliwal.
There has been speculation that the nooks and crannies of the sporadic Okanagan early summer might harm the production of this year’s batch, but it hasn’t been anything significant enough for the farmers to notice.
The crop might be “lighter,” according to Dwane Dickinson, the 77-year-old owner of Dickinson Family Farm, but “I’m happy with it.”
Other cherry farms around the Okanagan also confirm the words of Dickinson and Dhaliwal.
The real problem, BCFGA president admits, is the lack of apricots due to an abundance of frost earlier in the year.
“If you see B.C. apricots, then get them while you can because they are a hot commodity,” Dhaliwal said.
