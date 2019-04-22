The deadly opiod carfentanil has been found in a local drug sample. (File photo)

Carfentanil found for first time in Castlegar

Killer opiod found in local illegal drug market

Officials from the Nelson Fentanyl Task force are warning that carfentanil has been found in a drug sample from Castlegar.

The sample, taken March 22, tested positive for the deadly drug.

This is the first time carfentanil has been detected in Castlegar.

The test was done by the drug analysis service laboratories, regulatory operations and enforcement branch of Health Canada.

Officials are warning drug users to never use drugs alone, and always carry Naloxone. Consider using the overdose prevention site at ANKORS in Nelson.

Last month Interior Health issued a warning about carfentanil in the drug supply.

SEE: Interior Health warns of spike in carfentanil-tainted opiods

Carfentanil may have been the cause of 19 drug-related overdose deaths in B.C. in March.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid normally used as a sedative for large animals. It is similar to fentanyl, but is more concentrated and can be 100 times more toxic to humans, to the point where ingesting one or two grains can be fatal.

Previous story
Trail firefighters fundraise for causes near and dear
Next story
Rural dividend grants awarded in Kootenay West

Just Posted

Carfentanil found for first time in Castlegar

Killer opiod found in local illegal drug market

Trail firefighters fundraise for causes near and dear

Trail Firefighters Charitable Society fundraising efforts support many causes

West Trail or Columbia Heights?

What was originally Columbia Heights became West Trail but then reverted back to Columbia Heights

Waste not: Trail brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

Exhausted Rossland skateboard volunteers pass torch to city council

Organization asks council to take over project

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

RCMP confirm witnesses say body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

Most Read