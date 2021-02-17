RCMP ski patrols continue at Red Mountain

Officers have been called on to enforce COVID mask rules

The volunteer ski patrol partnership between Trail RCMP and Red Mountain Resort has continued this ski season with six local officers participating.

The program has been running for quite a number of years and Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says it has been a successful tool to engage the public while having some fun.

Each participating officer is responsible for conducting a minimum of four patrols during the season on their days off.

While patrolling the ski hill, the officers will respond to any incidents reported to them at the resort.

“The officers thoroughly enjoy the duty and get a chance to connect with the other skiing enthusiasts on the mountain,” said Wicentowich. “It has been a very positive experience for the officers, the public and Red Mountain Resort.”

This year the patrols have been called on to ensure compliance with the BC Emergency Program Act.

Recently, they conducted an investigation after a local resident refused to wear a mask while on resort property. The incident resulted in a $230 fine.

“RCMP officers will continue to be vigilant and remind guests to protect themselves and others by wearing masks and socially distancing while at the ski hill,” said Wicentowich.

He also says local police have been very impressed with the high rate of compliance and the dedication of Red Mountain Resort staff in ensuring everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

The RCMP is also reminding the public that skiing after hours at the resort is not allowed. They have been notified of incidents where after-hours skiers have come into conflict with resort staff.

