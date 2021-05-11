School District 8 employees Shannon Tetz, Cheryl Rendek, and Janet Wall officially began their retirement with a COVID-friendly send-off outside of Prince Charles Secondary School. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) School District 8 employees Shannon Tetz, Cheryl Rendek, and Janet Wall officially began their retirement with a COVID-friendly send-off outside of Prince Charles Secondary School. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

School District 8 employees Shannon Tetz, Cheryl Rendek, and Janet Wall officially began their retirement with a COVID-friendly send-off outside of Prince Charles Secondary School. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) School District 8 employees Shannon Tetz, Cheryl Rendek, and Janet Wall officially began their retirement with a COVID-friendly send-off outside of Prince Charles Secondary School. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Three women signal retirement with COVID-friendly celebration

Shannon Tetz, Cheryl Rendek, and Janet Wall shared 87 years of service collectively

Three employees of School District 8 started their retirement journey with a COVID-friendly send-off.

Collectively, Shannon Tetz, Cheryl Rendek, and Janet Wall dedicated 87 years of service to local children.

The women gathered outside of Prince Charles Secondary School and were presented with a locally-made Kootenay crate filled with goodies from the region, such as olive oil, pasta, and coffee beans from Slocan Valley, Kaslo, Crawford Bay, Salmo, Nelson, and Creston.

“During COVID, we haven’t been able to have our traditional banquets and farewells for our retirees,” said Christine Perkins, superintendent of schools for District 8.

“So, we came up with this idea to have a small ceremony outside to honour them and show that we care. We want to thank them for their many years of service to our students.”

Tetz, former transportation co-ordinator assistant, was in charge of scheduling and dispatching and keeping the bus drivers in Creston, Crawford Bay, and Yahk since 1994.

“The thing I enjoyed most was working with the children,” she said. “There the ones that I’ll miss the most.”

She is looking forward to relaxing and spending time with her grandson.

Rendek started as a subsititute teacher in 1995 and spent the last seven years teaching kindergarten at Adam Robertson Elementary.

The first class she ever taught at Erickson Elementary School is now graduating from Prince Charles Secondary School.

“I’m very, very proud of them,” she said. “Being a kindergarten teacher was my dream job. I just loved it.”

In her retirement, she is looking forward to spending time with her own two children and travelling, when she’s able to.

Wall, manager of operations since 1987, said it was a joy to watch so many children grow and change.

Over the years, she worked in the transportation, custodial, and resource centre departments.

“The kids were all so unqiue and great to work with,” she said. “We had some great chuckles. I drove the school bus for kids of other kids, and it was neat to see the family connections.”

When she first started driving bus, the unit she was assigned was number 2021. Wall joked that was the year she was going to retire, and surprisingly, it came full circle.

Now she plans to go camping, spend time with grandkids, and take some courses to further her education.

READ MORE: Two Creston schools report potential COVID-19 exposure

READ MORE: School District 8 superintendent Christine Perkins resigns

Creston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail RCMP warn of digital sexploitation scheme targeting youth
Next story
Central Mountain Air increases Castlegar flights

Just Posted

Rain clouds were absent for most of April in the West Kootenay. Photo: Betsy Kline
April precipitation only one-third of normal in West Kootenay

Third month in a row with below average rain fall

The Trail RCMP is sharing a warning that originated with the Nova Scotia RCMP regarding an online sexual exploitation scam targeting youth. Photo: Mohammad Metri on Unsplash
Trail RCMP warn of digital sexploitation scheme targeting youth

Police want to get the message out to victims that you are not alone.

Memorials have been set up to honour those who died during the Second World War. (Pixabay.com)
It’s time to stop making comparisons to Hitler

The deadliest, most destructive war in human history should not become a metaphor

Photo: RCMP
Rossland pedestrian dies after being pinned between 2 vehicles

RCMP Sgt. advises that victim services is available for anyone requiring help

Tim Schewe
The problem of deafening motorcycles on B.C. roadways

Why don’t the police charge drivers of motorcycles with no or ineffective mufflers?

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled for 2022, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham promotes the government’s BuyBC food program in 2019. (B.C. government)
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

‘Looking at ways to support this type of program,’ minister says

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives his COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccination in Ottawa, Friday, April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
75% of Canadians need 1st vaccine dose to have more normal summer: Trudeau

The country is on track to hit a major milestone on the road to COVID-19 herd immunity Tuesday, with 40% vaccinated with a 1st dose

Most Read