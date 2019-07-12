Season ends on downbeat, but Timberwolves look ahead

The Cranbrook Outlaws claimed the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Championship series at Cranbrook’s Memorial Arena last weekend. The Timberwolves fell to the Outlaws in two games, with a 13-7 loss on Friday, and a 14-6 loss on Saturday.

Castlegar’s Eric Reid and Dustin Perepolkin each scored four goals, and Brian Martin from Genelle contributed two goals. Salmo’s Cale Seftel and Rossland’s Alex Forshaw and Mitchell Bowman each added one goal to the series total. That was not enough to stay ahead of the Outlaws in a championship series that saw both teams deliver a solid effort.

“Our players really learned how to be a lacrosse team this season,” said Timberwolves’ Assistant Coach Rob Van Beek. “The end result wasn’t what we wanted but the boys left it all on the floor. We had short bench with some injuries. With a few more numbers it could have easily gone our way.”

“We battled hard all season. This is an unfortunate end to an otherwise great year,” said Assistant Coach Kevin Floyd. “Looking forward to taking a title back next season.”

“We are very proud of this group, how they have come together, and what they have accomplished,” Head Coach Peter Youngblut said. “The program is in its second year of operation and is growing in numbers and in skills. The team has a solid fan base and strong sponsor support.”

The Championship series wraps up the Timberwolves’ 2019 season. The team will take break until March 2020, but player recruitment will continue year-round. Individuals born between 1999 and 2003 interested in trying out for the 2020 season are encouraged to contact the team now for information on off-season floor time in the Kootenays. Previous lacrosse experience is not required, and transition from other team sports is straightforward.

Individuals of all ages interested in learning the sport or practicing their skills are encouraged to join one of the lacrosse programs hosted in the off-season by municipal recreation departments. Rossland Recreation is hosting a drop-in scrimmage program on Tuesdays from July 30 to September 10 (co-ed, for all ages including adults). The Timberwolves Society is also looking for individuals interested in a senior recreational program (ages 22 and up).

Championship Game Details

Final score: 7-13 (Timberwolves lost)

Timberwolves goals: Brian Martin (2), Dustin Perepolkin (2), Eric Reid (1), Mitchell Bowman (1), Cale Seftel (1)

Saturday June 6, Memorial Arena, Cranbrook

Final score: 6-14 (Timberwolves lost)

Timberwolves goals: Eric Reid (3), Dustin Perepolkin (2), Alex Forshaw (1)