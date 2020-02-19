Selkirk College Saints split final home series against Simon Fraser

UVic has two games in hand on the Saints.

The Selkirk College Saints are six points up on the University of Victoria for the final playoff spot in the BC Intercollegiate Hockey League after splitting their last home series of the regular season against Simon Fraser University.

Selkirk beat SFU 4-1 at home Friday and then lost 6-4 on Saturday.

On Friday, Jack Karran had a natural hat trick in the third period for Selkirk, doubling his season goal total. Jaiden LaPorte picked up two assists. Tallon Kramer stopped 43 of 44 shots while Castlegar fired 26 the other way.

On Saturday, the Saints trailed 2-0 after the first period, tied it up in the second, fell behind 4-2, and then tied it up again. A late goal gave Simon Fraser a 5-4 lead after two periods. They added an empty netter in the third.

Blake Sidoni had a goal and an assist for Selkirk while Kramer made 46 saves. SFU outshot Selkirk 52-33.

The Saints (7-12-0-3) are idle this weekend then close out the regular season with a Vancouver Island road trip. They’ll play UVic on Feb. 28 and Vancouver Island University on Feb. 29.

UVic has two games in hand on the Saints.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.