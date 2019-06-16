Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aria K. from West Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Aria K. from West Vancouver:

My hope is to influence young girls like me to make a change in our world. I am confident that through my own actions I will show the impact girls’ actions can make. The pageant will help me learn the skills I need to share my voice and vision with others.

I am unique in many ways, but I would say my love to perform is out of this world! I love to sing act, dance, and create make-up and hair styles. After many years of learning how to express myself on stage, I turn my nerves into excitement.

“Be a voice, not an echo”

“Small, but mighty”

To vote for Aria, click here

To visit Aria’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Gurleen K. from Surrey

Just Posted

CWL meets at Trail Legion for dinner

48 members and one guest attended June Holy Trinity CWL meeting

Nine fires burning in West Kootenay

All fires considered to be lightning caused.

Beaver Valley Scouts awarded for hard work

1st BV Scouts held their awards ceremony on Monday

Jason Bay enters Baseball Hall of Fame

Trail native Jason Bay will be an official hall-of-famer this weekend

Early Rossland townsite built on top of mining claims

Place Names: Rossland neighbourhoods, Part 1

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

Most Read