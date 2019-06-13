Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Saba M. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Saba M. of Vancouver:

My parents named me Saba, which means the white pigeon of LOVE, PEACE and FREEDOM in Persian and I have taken this as the ultimate mission in my life. I have a great passion to inspire others. Miss BC is where I can become a role model, elevate my vision and raise my voice for the women under suppression and motivate them to follow their dreams.

I have studied and worked hard to achieve my dreams. I am Marketing Management PhD Candidate, MBA holder, IT Engineer, Mutual Fund Licensee, TESOL Certified and English instructor, writer and translator and I Speak Persian, English and French.

I am a Basketball Gold Medal Winner and I have the 1st rank of Carpet Weaving in Iran for 2 consecutive years. Fundraising for Emam Javad Children with disabilities, Member of Mahak society to support children with cancer and volunteer MC in Persian community are some of my volunteering activities.

I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles- Audrey Hepburn and this inspires me to remember my dreams and fight for them.

To vote for Saba, click here

To visit Saba’s Cops for Cancer page click here

