1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).
The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.
According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.
A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.
