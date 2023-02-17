A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Brian Moore, who taught in North Vancouver, has been charged with multiple counts

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses.

Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault.

North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982.

Police say it’s alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

When Moore was originally arrested in August of last year, police said a total of seven victims had come forward.

In a statement Thursday, RCMP said several additional alleged victims have come forward since the arrest.

RELATED: Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

Crimesexual assault

Previous story
Trail hospice urges public to make waves in swim-a-thon fundraiser
Next story
B.C. seniors advocate hears concerns on rising costs, access to family physicians in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Trail Beer Refinery Taproom Manager Marnie Lewis pours a refreshing Trail Ale to kick off this reporter’s journey on the Kootenay Rockies West Ale Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey
Join the trek, Kootenay Rockies West Ale Trail

Calgarian Pat Kelly is the most recent winner of the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program. (Submitted)
Calgary angler hooks a winner in Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program

The City of Rossland invites residents to take a survey on short-term rentals in an effort to craft a new policy. (Photo Jim Bailey)
Rossland invites residents to participate in short-term rental survey

Hospice supporter Heather Potter will participate in the annual swim-a-thon fundraiser on March 9. Photo: contributed
Trail hospice urges public to make waves in swim-a-thon fundraiser