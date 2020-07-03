B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

B.C. has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with no new community outbreaks and one of five in the health care system declared over.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the latest coronavirus cases July 3, after removing six cases from the total after they were identified as residents of another province.

The latest results leave B.C. with 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, after 2,608 people who tested positive have recovered. B.C. recorded no new deaths, and a second outbreak at Langley Lodge senior facility has been declared over, leaving three active outbreaks in care facilities and one in an acute-care hospital.

RELATED: Deadly outbreak at Langley Lodge was its second

RELATED: U.S. ‘queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C.: Horgan

After Premier John Horgan warned of U.S. travellers taking side trips in B.C. after entering to go to Alaska, Dix and Henry stressed the precautions needed with the U.S. pandemic situation growing worse.

“We remind anyone coming to B.C. from outside of Canada that federal quarantine orders require you to complete a self-isolation plan and self-isolate for 14 days prior to interacting with others,” Dix and Henry said in a statement. “Whether you live in B.C., are a visitor from another province or are in Canada for essential travel, we all have to do our part to protect our communities, our elders and our loved ones.

“Remember that we don’t know everyone’s story and we are all working hard to stay safe. Be gracious, be respectful and kind.”

