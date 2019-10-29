Police are investigating an Oct. 25, 2019 report of unwanted sexual touching at a Saanich corn maze. (Unsplash)

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three teenage boys after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a corn maze.

Police were called to Galey Farms in Saanich, outside of Victoria, around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 25, said Det. Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley. A girl had been walking in the corn maze with her mom when she was touched behind in a sexual manner.

READ ALSO: Former child care worker charged with Saanich sexual assault pleads guilty

The mother and daughter quickly identified a group of 13-year-old boys, but not the specific person responsible, as the maze was very busy at the time. Police detained the three boys.

“I think it is a mistake to minimize the actions of the offenders simply because of their age,” Horsley said. “At 13, they clearly know right from wrong and we don’t want to diminish the impact it had. … That behaviour is completely inappropriate.”

Their parents were contacted, and the boys were later released.

Police are seeking witnesses or other potential victims who may have been assaulted in a similar manner. Horsley emphasized that under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, anyone past the age of 12 can be subject to criminal charges.

READ ALSO: Surge in requests for help, reports of sexual assault since #MeToo

“As a police agency that often deals with sexual assaults, we know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere. That’s why we treat these calls seriously.”


