3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Three more people died of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region over the weekend.

These deaths bring the region’s death toll to 81 since the pandemic began.

One death occurred at Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver, while the other two deaths took place in the community or a hospital.

“Our condolences and thoughts go out to the families and friends of the three people who passed away this past weekend. Their deaths are a tragic loss for our communities which serve as a clear reminder to all of us the importance of following public health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to protect ourselves and loved ones during this challenging time,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases.

By day, this breaks down to 90 cases on Saturday, 46 cases on Sunday and 25 cases on Monday.

The health authority also provided an update on COVID-19 outbreaks for the region:

  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 26 cases: 14 residents and 12 staff. There are 24 active cases.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 102 cases: 36 patients and 66 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 46 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are four active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 12 active cases.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

Across the province, B.C. recorded 1,236 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 deaths, over the weekend.

There have been a total of 70,952 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, of whom 65,605 have recovered. There are 234 people in hospital at the moment, 69 of whom are in intensive care or ICU. B.C.’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 1,259.

Coronavirus

