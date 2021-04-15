Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

69 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 9,840 since the pandemic began

Interior Health (IH) has reported 69 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 15, down from the previous day’s case count of 105.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 9,840 since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 23 individuals in the hospital due to the virus and eight in intensive care.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 1,205 new cases during Thursday’s press conference, with the province’s total case count reaching 116,075.

Serious illness due to the virus continues to increase, with 409 people in the hospital and 125 in intensive care throughout the province.

Henry said data modelling shows that cases could top 3,000 in the next coming weeks of social interactions continue at the current level of 55 to 60 per cent. If interactions level off, cases could reach 2,000.

“That is too high… we know what we need to do to bend that down,” she said.

“We need to get down to 40 per cent or less.

“Even if we see people right now outside our household, we shouldn’t.”

IH also provided the following update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.
  • Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

READ: Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

