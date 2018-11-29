(Audrey/Flickr)

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

It might have been a wet week in B.C., but it’s also been a balmy one in certain parts, as seven temperatures records were broken across the province Wednesday.

The biggest jump was in Abbotsford, where 16.6 degrees Celsius broke a 2011 record of 15.1 degrees.

The other warm spot in the Lower Mainland was Pitt Meadows, where 14.9 degrees beat the 1932 record of 14.4.

Vancouver International Airport hit 14 degrees to tie a record set in 2014.

On the Sunshine Coast, both Gibsons and Sechelt recorded a high of 14 degrees to beat the 2011 record of 13.6.

In B.C.’s Cariboo/Chilcotin region, Williams Lake was a relatively balmy eight degrees for this time of year, compared to 7.6 degrees in 1980, and Puntzi Mountain hit 8.3 degrees, up from 7.4 in 2011.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO
Next story
B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

Just Posted

Weary Castlegar business owners welcome Columbia Avenue completion

Many say it will take a year, or longer, to recover financially

Trail-based company and partners earn Clean Energy award

Austin Engineering is part of an innovative partnership that won Operational Excellence award

Volunteers sought for Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Committee will include 6-9 patient/family reps, one IH rep, and one rep from KB family practice

Lighting up the Silver City

The City of Trail’s Christmas event called Santa’s Candy Parade goes Dec. 8

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

B.C. to share gambling revenue with Indigenous communities

Premier John Horgan says legislation coming to enact UNDRIP

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO

The average cost for migrants who entered the country between April 2017 and March 2018 is just over $14,000

Most Read