A new 7-Eleven with gas pumps and a car wash on the old Esso lot in downtown Trail is projected to be up and running by next summer. (Sheri Regnier photo)

7-Eleven, gas bar and car wash coming to downtown Trail

The new build on the former Esso lot is expected to be ready to go in July, 2021

Yes, it’s true.

A 7-Eleven with gas pumps and a car wash is coming to downtown Trail.

For the past few years there’s been rumblings — and plenty of rumours — about what the plans are for the old Esso lot, which has stood as a lifeless and vacant property on the main drag of Trail since 2009.

Previous: Trail clears way for development of old Esso lot

Previous: A sign of good things to come

Bob Jarvis, of Seko Construction, cleared it all up Thursday morning in a telephone call with the Trail Times.

“What’s going on there is a new 7-Eleven with a gas bar and a car wash,” he began. “We are just in final permits with the City of Trail and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. So our activity on site is just basically getting things cleaned up, there’s a bit of asphalt and concrete to get rid of.”

Jarvis said construction crews will be building over the winter, with the aim of having the business up and running around July 1, 2021.

In the meantime, plans are under revision because an eating establishment in the original plans has been nixed.

Once the drawings are complete and final pricing revised, Jarvis said the project will be going out to sub-trades.

“We have been trying to get interest from as many local trades as possible,” he said, mentioning the work may bring companies from throughout the Kootenays on board.

The new property owner, a school friend of Jarvis’, is John MacDonald from Triumph Properties Ltd.

The privately-held company is based in Vancouver, and has a vision, “to develop sustainable, environmentally friendly, mixed use developments with an emphasis on the long-term impacts to the environment while adding to the quality of life of the residents — i.e., creating a truly livable, workable, and shoppable environment.”

So, why Trail?

“7-Eleven had expressed an interest in being there,” Jarvis explained. “They work with John, and said ‘hey we want to be here, can you put this together for us?’”

Of course, the answer was “yes,” Jarvis added.

“You get a lot of traffic going through there where a 7-Eleven and gas station will fit in nicely.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCity of Traileconomic growth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Crews from Seko Construction are now clearing the sight of broken asphalt and concrete. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Previous story
Invasive plants wreaking havoc on Annable bridge and Trail Creek

Just Posted

7-Eleven, gas bar and car wash coming to downtown Trail

The new build on the former Esso lot is expected to be ready to go in July, 2021

Invasive plants wreaking havoc on Annable bridge and Trail Creek

The Village of Warfield is developing a plan for dealing with invasive vegetation

Assault with baseball bats reported in Fruitvale

Police have connected the assault to an incident in Salmo the night previous

Trail Times paper delayed today, October 8

See accident brief in story

Kiwanis celebrates 75 years, presents prestigious award to Brian Pipes

Kiwanian Brian Pipes earns Mel Osborne Diamond Award for Outstanding Service to the Community.

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Most Read