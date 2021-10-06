74 new COVID-19 cases in Trail; 31 in Nelson

Trail continues to lead the West Kootenay in new COVID-19 cases.
The Trail local health area had 74 new cases from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, according to a weekly update from the BC Centre for Disease Control.
That number is essentially the same as for the previous week, when an unexpected surge of 79 cases were reported in Trail.
Elsewhere, the Nelson area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had 31 new cases.
Creston recorded 20 cases, followed by the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp (14), 11 in Castlegar and four in Grand Forks.