$97,000+ donation for new ultrasound machine at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

This donation came from Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation

Dr. Iain Reid, KBRH Anaesthesiologist (right) and Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation (left), accept this most generous donation. (Submitted photo)

The Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation has donated $97,590 in support of a Sonosite Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the Operating Rooms at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

About the Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation:

The history of the Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation is closely associated with Charles Woodward, Woodward Stores founder.

One of his sons, P.A. Woodward, maintained an interest and involvement in the family business throughout his life. He served as Vice President of the Company prior to his retirement.

During the latter part of their lives, Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward donated to many charitable organizations.

There is no complete record of these contributions, but generally the gifts supported education, health and various religious bodies.

In 1951, P.A. established the Woodward Foundation to formalize these activities.

On November 8th 1951, he chaired the Foundation’s first board of directors meeting at the offices of Woodward’s Department Stores at 101 West Hastings Street in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In 1953, the Foundation’s name was changed to the Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation.

The Foundation does not solicit or receive funds from any sources.

The assets of the Foundation represent lifetime gifts to the Foundation from the late Mr. and Mrs. Woodward, together with the residue from their estates following the death of Mr. Woodward in 1968 and Mrs. Woodward in 1970.

Since then the portfolio continues to grow under the management of the Foundation’s Executive Committee.

Since 1953, the Foundation has approved close to $50 million in grants.

“It is my belief that this is one of the greatest fields of endeavour for such a foundation as Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation, particularly when it will directly benefit the patient.” – Mr. P.A. Woodward.

“It is my hope that the Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation will be carried on in perpetuity.” – P.A. Woodward

~ Sourced from Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation website



