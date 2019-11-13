Accident between Castlegar and Nelson closes Hwy. 3

A serious motor vehicle incident closed Highway 3A between Nelson and Castlegar late into Wednesday evening.

DriveBC says the highway is closed in both directions after the incident, which took place between the two entrances to Beasley Road, about eight kilometers east of Playmor Junction.

The accident took place at a time when the highway is busy with commuters heading home.

A detour re-routing passenger vehicles was set up as police and other emergency vehicles attended the scene.

Drive BC said it would update the situation at 10:15 p.m.

