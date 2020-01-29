Black Press file image

Accident in Trail sends two to hospital

A collision between two cars occurred at the Waneta Plaza traffic light

A collision between two cars at the Waneta Plaza traffic light sent two to the hospital in Trail on Wednesday.

Five first responders from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue attended the scene just before 12:15 p.m.

By the time fire rescue had arrived, the BC Ambulance Service and a Trail RCMP unit were already on scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, however there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Lunch hour traffic was briefly backed up before police began directing the flow of passing vehicles.

The RCMP continue to investigate.


