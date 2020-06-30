In this May 16, 2020 file photo, an Air Canada check-in area is shown at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. Air Canada says it was bolstering its summer schedule, which nonetheless remains more than 50 per cent smaller than last year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pound the airline industry. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Air Canada cutting 30 domestic routes, closing stations at eight airports

The airline says the cuts are being made as a result of continuing weak demand

Air Canada is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports.

The airline says the cuts are being made as a result of continuing weak demand for both business and leisure travel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and border closures.

The regional airports where Air Canada is closing its stations include four in Quebec and two in Ontario plus one in New Brunswick and one in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Air Canada also says other changes to its network and schedule, as well as further service suspensions, will be considered over the coming weeks.

The airline announced earlier this year that it would layoff about 20,000 workers or more than half of its staff as part of its plan to cut costs.

Air Canada says system-wide capacity is down about 85 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year and expects capacity in the third quarter to be down 75 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2019.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
$335K spent on Boundary flood protection for 2020 freshet
Next story
West Kootenay logging blockader files police complaint, is sued by company

Just Posted

COS urges residents to be safe and keep wildlife wild in Greater Trail

Wildlife encounters on the upswing in Greater Trail, fines pending for open wildlife attractants

Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

A pair of motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday

Former Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passes at 73

Ed Conroy was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991

$335K spent on Boundary flood protection for 2020 freshet

The RDKB and City of Grand Forks are submitting their receipts to the province

Beaver Valley Nitehawks duo awarded KIJHL bursary

Nitehawk co-captains Angus Amadio and Morgan Peace are among 14 players to receive the KIJHL bursary

B.C. says show us evidence safe to fly if airlines drop in-flight distancing

Air Canada and WestJet announced they are ending their on-board seat distancing policies

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

West Kootenay logging blockader files police complaint, is sued by company

Jessica Ogden had multiple confrontations with RCMP and with loggers in 2019

Thriller Queen: Nelson’s Roz Nay gets personal in Hurry Home

Nay’s new novel launches July 7

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Health authority claims Salmon Arm hospital pharmacist conspired with pharmacy owner

Columbia Basin Trust developing short-term plan to guide activities

The trust is adapting to pandemic circumstances to continue to serve the region

Most Read