Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, on Feb. 25, 2021. Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta’s decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta announces $100 gift card as incentive to get fully vaccinated

The province is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province is offering $100 gift cards as an incentive for those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to get their shots.

The province is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant and daily caseloads topping 1,000 are threatening the viability of the health system.

More to come …

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

