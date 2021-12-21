Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier to deliver update as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in recent days

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to deliver an update today on COVID-19 as cases of the Omicron variant begin to soar.

Kenney is to be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Alberta has experienced a large increase in Omicron cases in recent days. There were 1,045 Omicron infections in the province on Monday, up from 173 reported on Friday. More than half the cases reported to date have been in the Calgary zone.

The government has been rolling out free rapid-test kits at health centres and pharmacies and has lowered the eligibility age for vaccine booster shots to 50 or older.

— The Canadian Press

Previous story
Short trip across the border? COVID molecular tests are required again after brief hiatus
Next story
Kaslo council can’t act on offensive signage, lawyer says

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake is one of the bodies of water re-surveyed by Living Lakes Canada this summer, in a study of ecological and urban development changes to Basin shorelines. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Empowering B.C. communities to protect their local watersheds

Rick Basso and Jodie Lemieux from the Trail Hockey Club Society handed a cheque for $34,700 to Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association president Trent McNabb at the Friday night home game. The Trail society donated another $1,900 to the West Kootenay Crusaders U15 AA hockey team for its 19 players, represented by Allison McCarthy (right). The society has also contributed a whopping $125,000+ in scholarships to almost 50 students, as well as donating funds to a number of organizations. Photo: Jim Bailey
‘Tis the season

Snowfall over the past several days has blanketed Holy Trinity Parish in East Trail with a seasonal coat of white that, at night, is illuminated by classic Christmas lights and a Nativity Scene. Photo: Howard Regnier
Christmas countdown in East Trail

Local ski legend Olaus Jeldness would be proud. For the second straight year the City of Rossland is ranked the top ski town in Canada. (Jim Bailey photo)
Rossland ranked top ski town in Canada