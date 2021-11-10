Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Province’s active case total now sits at just over 6,000

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is also falling, but is still putting a lot of strain on the health system.

The province recorded 422 new cases of the virus, bringing the active total to just over 6,000.

There are 608 people in hospital with the illness, including 128 in intensive care.

There were eight more deaths, bringing that total to 3,159 since the pandemic began last year.

Hinshaw reminds Albertans they have to download their QR code to show proof of vaccination starting Monday in participating businesses under the restriction exemption program.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths
Next story
Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients

Just Posted

(Trail Times file photo)
Driver of stolen pickup causes three-vehicle crash in Trail Gulch

RCMP logo
Police ask for help to local Rossland man

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo
Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer near Castlegar

KBRH Health Foundation will purchase a new pulmonary function testing system with help from TB Vets. Photo: TB Vets
TB Vets fund new pulmonary equipment for Kootenay Boundary