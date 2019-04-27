Alert Warfield crossing guard prevents child from being hit

Police seeking info on suspected vehicle

On Friday at 10:45 am the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report that a 6-year-old girl was nearly hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk while crossing the Shoefield Highway to the JL Webster School, in Warfield.

The JL Webster School crossing guard was instrumental in alerting the young girl about the oncoming vehicle and preventing the incident. The vehicle was travelling the correct speed of 30 km/h but failed to stop at the crossing guard’s direction. The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP conducted school zone enforcement after school today in response to the incident and will continue this effort next week.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP is looking to speak with a female driver of a black Subura hatchback. A partial licence plate of 11K or 11X was obtained by the crossing guard.

The RCMP is communicating with the JL Webster Elementary School Principal and Warfield Mayor Diane Langman about this incident.

Please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 if you have any information about this vehicle’s whereabouts or if you know the identity of the driver.

